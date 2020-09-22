Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israel Waits for More Lockdown Steps as Virus Spreads
Uri Cohen
09/22/2020

Israel’s government will once again convene for an emergency session Tuesday to decide whether to tighten coronavirus-related restrictions, passed less than a week ago, as the nation’s numbers continue to deteriorate and dozens die daily. Ministers are expected to further shut down places of business and severely limit the number of participants allowed in religious ceremonies, as health experts circle the upcoming Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, when millions congregate in synagogues for hours on end, as a potential health calamity. Over the past week, more than 130 people have died in Israel of the virus, with the infection rate once again breaking records on Monday as close to 12% of all those tested were found positive. It is expected that by the end of the month, more than 1,000 Israelis will be in serious condition.

