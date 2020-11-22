Israel Welcomes End of Pollard Parole

Israeli leaders reacted with joyous yet cautious tones Saturday following the United States government’s decision to end parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, a former navy intelligence analyst who pleaded guilty to spying for Israel in 1987 and served 30 years in prison. “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomes the lifting of restrictions on Jonathan Pollard,” a statement released by the prime minister’s office read, noting the “sensitivity” of the matter. “The prime minister hopes to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon.” Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said Israel has over the years “shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain, and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release.” After his release in 2015, the ex-spy was put under surveillance and restrictions which banned him from leaving the US, limitations that expired over the weekend. Pollard will now be allowed to immigrate to Israel, the country to which he provided hundreds of classified documents during his navy service. The espionage affair had for years put a strain on US-Israel relations.