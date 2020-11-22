Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israel Welcomes End of Pollard Parole
Jonathan Pollard, the American convicted of spying for Israel, leaves a New York court house following his release from prison early on Friday after 30 years on November 20, 2015 in New York, NY. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jonathan Pollard
espionage
US Justice Department

Israel Welcomes End of Pollard Parole

Uri Cohen
11/22/2020

Israeli leaders reacted with joyous yet cautious tones Saturday following the United States government’s decision to end parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, a former navy intelligence analyst who pleaded guilty to spying for Israel in 1987 and served 30 years in prison. “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomes the lifting of restrictions on Jonathan Pollard,” a statement released by the prime minister’s office read, noting the “sensitivity” of the matter. “The prime minister hopes to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon.” Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said Israel has over the years “shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain, and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release.” After his release in 2015, the ex-spy was put under surveillance and restrictions which banned him from leaving the US, limitations that expired over the weekend. Pollard will now be allowed to immigrate to Israel, the country to which he provided hundreds of classified documents during his navy service. The espionage affair had for years put a strain on US-Israel relations.

