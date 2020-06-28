Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Logo of GOD TV (Byjinglemen/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
GOD TV
Christianity
Evangelicals
Israel
Television
Religion

Israel Yanks Evangelical Hebrew Channel for Application Gaps

Michael Friedson
06/28/2020

For the first time in Israel’s history of broadcast regulation, a television channel providing Christian content has had its license revoked. The move came on Sunday when the Hebrew language channel launched by God TV received word that it’s application was found to be faulty for failing to reveal all of its intentions – in particular that it would, in the opinion of regulators, be serving a goal of proseytizing Jewish Israelis. Officials said they were not made aware by the application that the target market is Jewish Israelis rather than indigenous Christians and visitors. To many, the channel’s aims were never obfuscated and the fact that it was producing content in partnership with Israel’s Messianic community for which missionizing is an imperative qualifies as a “should have known” for the regulators. Nevertheless, the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council has made clear its willingness to allow the channel, called “Shelanu” (Of all of us), to resubmit its application while offering advice regarding the corrections or additions that will allow a license to be issued after it is re-submitted. While some argue the key difficulty is a semantic one – whether or not what the channel does is proselytization. In response, God TV CEO Ward Simpson said in a video that the channel’s backers weren’t out to convert Jews, just to get them to “accept Jesus Christ as their Messiah,” a difference lost on the Jewish community. Others seek to imply a political motive given the high level of support Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump receive from a large sector of the Evangelical Christian world. Some self-described Evangelicals have expressed dissapointment with Israelis who accept that support but seek to silence Shelanu.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.