Israeli AI Sharpens Global Wildfire Forecasts as Mediterranean Burns

Israeli researchers have unveiled an artificial intelligence system that could revolutionize wildfire forecasting worldwide, offering new hope as climate change fuels increasingly destructive blazes. The study, released Tuesday by Tel Aviv University in Nature’s npj Natural Hazards, shows how AI can tailor fire-risk predictions to local conditions, dramatically improving accuracy.

Until now, most wildfire indices were designed for countries such as Australia, Canada, and the US. Effective at home, they often failed elsewhere. The Tel Aviv team found that by recalibrating indices to reflect each country’s climate, vegetation, land use, and ignition patterns, forecasting accuracy jumped from 70% to 86%. Researchers developed a country-specific AI model and distilled it into a simple decision tree for field use, giving emergency crews a powerful tool to anticipate risk.

The urgency is glaring across the Mediterranean. In July 2025, Cyprus endured its worst wildfire in decades, with flames tearing through 130 square kilometers of the Limassol District, killing two people and forcing mass evacuations. International firefighting aircraft from Israel, Jordan, Spain, Egypt, and the UK joined the battle. Days later, deadly blazes swept across Turkey and Cyprus, killing at least 10 firefighters and displacing thousands. Scientists say such disasters are becoming the “new normal” in the region, as hotter summers and drought accelerate fire intensity.

“Wildfires release greenhouse gases, devastate ecosystems, and threaten entire communities,” the Tel Aviv team noted in its announcement. By giving governments and first responders more reliable forecasts, they argue, the new system could help reduce damage, guide resource allocation, and save lives.

With Mediterranean countries already stretched thin by back-to-back disasters, Israeli researchers believe their model offers a vital foundation for global early-warning systems in an age of warming skies and lengthening fire seasons.