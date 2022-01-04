The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Air Force Grounds Fleet After Fatal Helicopter Crash Off Haifa Coast
An Israeli Air Force Eurocopter AS565 Panther over Ramat David AFB, May 2, 2017. (Oren Rozen/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
helicopter crash
Israeli Air Force
Amikam Norkin
Haifa
Israel

Israeli Air Force Grounds Fleet After Fatal Helicopter Crash Off Haifa Coast

Steven Ganot
01/04/2022

Israeli Air Force commander Gen. Amikam Norkin grounded the military’s fleet of Eurocopter AS565 Panther helicopters Tuesday, pending an investigation, after two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa Monday night. The pilots were named as Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani and Maj. Chen Fogel. The aircraft, locally designated Atalef, carried a crew of three. Search-and-rescue teams pulled the pilots from the water and tried, unsuccessfully, to resuscitate them. A patrol officer was rescued with moderate injuries and taken to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. The hospital said he was in stable condition. The Airborne Combat Rescue and Evacuation Unit 669, the navy’s Flotilla 13 commando unit and the navy’s YALTAM scuba unit, participated in the recovery of the crew. The helicopter, acquired in 1996, is primarily used for reconnaissance of enemy coasts, finding maritime targets at sea and search and rescue missions. At the time of the crash, it was taking part in a training exercise.

