Israeli Air Force Hits Deep Into Iran After Missile Barrages Rock the Jewish State

Iran and Israel have entered one of their most intense confrontations in decades, exchanging deadly missile and drone strikes across borders over the weekend. In my latest report, I detail how both nations ramped up their operations, targeting civilian and military sites in a conflict that could spiral into a wider regional war.

Between late June 15 and early June 16, Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles into central and northern Israel, killing at least eight civilians and wounding hundreds. Iran’s missiles hit cities including Haifa, Petah Tikva, and Tel Aviv, while a separate launch from Houthi-controlled Yemen triggered sirens in southern Israel. The strikes damaged key energy infrastructure, including Israel’s largest oil refinery.

Israel responded with a sweeping aerial campaign, striking deep into Iranian territory and hitting military command centers, missile production facilities, and a refueling aircraft in Mashhad—more than 2,200 kilometers from Israeli airspace. Israeli officials say their goal is to neutralize what they describe as an imminent nuclear threat. Iran, which denies pursuing nuclear weapons, says its civilian population is bearing the brunt of the attacks.

In Tehran, water and power outages, internet disruptions, and growing panic have compounded the physical toll. Meanwhile, the Israeli military says it has intercepted more than 100 drones and continues to expand strikes while urging civilians to stay near shelters.

President Donald Trump has called for diplomacy but added that “sometimes they have to fight it out.” Whether this conflict ends soon or draws in more players remains to be seen. As the reporter for this story, I encourage readers to explore the full article for a closer look at what each side has gained, lost, and fears next.