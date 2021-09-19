Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli, American COVID Policies on 3rd Jab Diverge
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
booster shot
USFDA

Israeli, American COVID Policies on 3rd Jab Diverge

Michael Friedson
09/19/2021

Israel has no plans to alter its policy concerning the administering of a third COVID-19 vaccination to all relevant age groups from 16 to 64 after the US Food and Drug Administration took a different tack. In Washington on Friday, the American organization decided it will authorize a third shot only to those age 65 and older who are “at risk” or have weakened immune systems. The FDA cited insufficient safety data, particularly regarding teens. Although numbers were not available, eyewitness reports indicated lines remained throughout Israel over the weekend even after the American agency’s announcement. In all, some three million Israelis have taken the third jab. The decision by the FDA comes after months of aggressive lobbying of the public to encourage young Israelis to get vaccinated. Israelis who have not received a booster six months after having both initial shots are scheduled to lose their Green Passes, which are needed to gain entry to many public events and venues, as of October 1.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.