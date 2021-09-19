Israeli, American COVID Policies on 3rd Jab Diverge

Israel has no plans to alter its policy concerning the administering of a third COVID-19 vaccination to all relevant age groups from 16 to 64 after the US Food and Drug Administration took a different tack. In Washington on Friday, the American organization decided it will authorize a third shot only to those age 65 and older who are “at risk” or have weakened immune systems. The FDA cited insufficient safety data, particularly regarding teens. Although numbers were not available, eyewitness reports indicated lines remained throughout Israel over the weekend even after the American agency’s announcement. In all, some three million Israelis have taken the third jab. The decision by the FDA comes after months of aggressive lobbying of the public to encourage young Israelis to get vaccinated. Israelis who have not received a booster six months after having both initial shots are scheduled to lose their Green Passes, which are needed to gain entry to many public events and venues, as of October 1.