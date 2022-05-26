The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Appeals Court Upholds Ban on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount
Israeli policemen stand guard while Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock as a group of Jewish men and women visit the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, in Jerusalem on April 20, 2022. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Temple Mount
prayer
appeals court

Israeli Appeals Court Upholds Ban on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2022

The Jerusalem District Court in Israel has upheld a ban on Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, reversing a lower court decision. The decision issued late Wednesday night was the result of an appeal by the state prosecutor of the lifting of a 15-day ban on visiting the site placed on three teenagers who had prostrated themselves on the ground and recited the Shema prayer. The Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court on Sunday had appeared to strike down the ban, with the judge saying in his decision that in the particular case of the teens their actions did not constitute criminal activity, in what observers then took to be a signal that Jewish prayer at the site in violation of what is commonly called the status quo is not a violation of any law. Following the ruling, Israeli police officers had continued to ban prayer at the site. “The special sensitivity of the Temple Mount cannot be overstated,” District Court Judge Einat Avman-Muller said in her ruling late on Wednesday, adding that the right of Jews to pray at the site “is not absolute, and it should be superseded by other interests, among them the safeguarding of public order.” Jewish prayer and other non-Muslim religious practices are banned on the site, which is the holiest in the world to Jews and the third holiest for Muslims and is known in the Muslim world as Haram al-Sharif, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

