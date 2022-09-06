Arab Israeli Woman, Daughter Killed in Mixed City of Lod

An Arab Israeli woman and her 14-year-old daughter were killed in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod, bringing the number of Arab citizens of Israel killed so far this year to over 70. The twin sister of the killed girl was seriously injured in the attack, which took place outside the apartment building where they lived. The victims may have been targets because they are related to a known criminal from the city who now lives abroad. “The acts of violence and murder are harming citizens’ sense of security and their daily routines,” said a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. He directed that police presence in the mixed cities, especially Lod, be increased in order to prevent acts of revenge. “There continues to be a crazy wave of violence raging in this country, especially in the Arab community, and I am sorry to say this, but the country is not waking up,” Lod Mayor Yair Revivo told Ynet. “If this number of murders were in the Jewish community, the country would come to a standstill,” he also said.