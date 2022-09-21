Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Archaeologists Find Evidence of Oldest Known Use of Opium
An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) employee holds one of the vessels on which researchers found residue of opium, from the Tel Yehud burial site and on display at the IAA offices in Jerusalem on Sept. 20, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
opium
Archaeology
Israel
Canaanite

Israeli Archaeologists Find Evidence of Oldest Known Use of Opium

Steven Ganot
09/21/2022

Israeli researchers have found the earliest known evidence for the use of a hallucinogenic drug, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Tel Aviv University (TAU) said in a joint statement on Tuesday. Eight pottery vessels discovered in central Israel and dating back around 3,400 years ago contain the residue of opium, the statement said. A study by the IAA, TAU, and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and published in the journal Archaeometry revealed that the Canaanites used opium in their burial rituals, as an offering for the dead. The ceramic vessels were discovered in 2012 in Canaanite graves at Tel Yehud, an ancient city in today’s Yehud-Monosson. Some of the vessels were imported to Canaan from Cyprus, and the opium itself came from Turkey. The vessels were put in the graves as offerings, based on the belief that they would be used by the dead in the afterlife. “It may be that during burial ceremonies, participants attempted to raise the spirits of their dead relatives in order to express a request, and would enter an ecstatic state by using opium,” said IAA researcher Ron Be’eri. “Alternatively, it is possible that the opium, which was placed next to the body, was intended to help the person’s spirit rise from the grave in preparation for the meeting with their relatives in the next life,” he added. “The opium was brought from Turkey, through Cyprus, indicating the importance that was attributed to the drug,” said TAU researcher Vanessa Linares.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.