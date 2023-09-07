Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Roman Swords in Dead Sea Cave

Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved collection of Roman swords, dating back approximately 1,900 years, in a cave near the Dead Sea, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). Found in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve’s almost inaccessible crevices, the cache consists of four Roman swords in wooden and leather scabbards and a pilum head.

Three of the swords have 60- to 65-cm-long blades typical of Roman spatha, while the fourth is a ring-pommel sword featuring a 45-cm-long blade. The handles are intricately crafted from either wood or metal, complete with matching leather strips.

Researchers suggest that the weapons were likely hidden war booty, stashed away by Jewish rebels opposing Roman rule in ancient Israel. The discovery was made when the team visited the cave to photograph a Paleo-Hebrew ink inscription, over 2,600 years old, that had been discovered there 50 years earlier.