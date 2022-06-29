The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Attacks Bring Shakeup in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Intel Division
Hossein Taeb (C), 1 May 2017. (Tasnim News Agency/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Israel
Iranian nuclear program

Israeli Attacks Bring Shakeup in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Intel Division

Steven Ganot
06/29/2022

Israel’s covert campaign to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program has rattled the Iranian leadership, resulting in a significant housecleaning in the intelligence division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of the armed forces. Ebrahim Jabbari, the head of the unit in charge of protecting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, was replaced on June 27. A few days earlier, the IRGC’s longtime intelligence chief, Hossein Taeb, was removed from his position. These and other personnel changes amount to the biggest reshuffle in the IRGC intelligence branch for years. And while some Iranian lawmakers have downplayed Taeb’s replacement, saying it was routine, one tweeted that his removal was one of the most significant in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The personnel changes reflect growing infighting within the IRGC and Iran’s political leadership and their frustration at failing both to thwart a series of suspected Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities and to carry out planned attacks on Israeli targets.

