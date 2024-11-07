Israeli Cabinet Reshuffle: Katz Takes Over Defense Portfolio, Sa’ar To Lead Foreign Affairs

In a pivotal move during the multifront conflict involving Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Israel Katz as defense minister, replacing Yoav Gallant, and Gideon Sa’ar as foreign minister. As the article I authored explains, this reshuffle places Katz, a seasoned minister and Netanyahu ally, in charge of defense despite lacking Gallant’s military background. Meanwhile, Sa’ar, known for his complex political history and nationalist views, returns to high office to lead foreign affairs, further consolidating Netanyahu’s control amid critical diplomatic and internal challenges.

Katz, who has served in numerous cabinet positions, faces a demanding task navigating military and security matters without prior senior military command, while Sa’ar’s appointment reflects a balance of loyalty and independent influence. As detailed in my full explainer, both ministers carry extensive political experience that may shape Israel’s approach to regional threats and diplomatic efforts, including expanded public diplomacy and the handling of Iran and its armed proxies.