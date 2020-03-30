Donate
Light Theme
Log In
R to L: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli president of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut and Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party. (Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Israel
Politics
Likud
Blue and White
coalition
Election

Israeli Coalition Talks Stall

Charles Bybelezer
03/30/2020

Negotiations between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz on the formation of Israel’s next governing coalition appear to have reached a minor – for now – snag. Following marathon talks over the weekend, the two canceled a follow-up meeting scheduled for Sunday night. Netanyahu attributed the time-out to leaks about the prospective distribution of key posts, which he described as “fake news.” It is believed that Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud will hold an equal number of ministerial portfolios, although the sides are reportedly divided on who should serve as parliament speaker, justice minister and public security minister. Other ministerial positions will be filled by top figures of the additional parties that are expected to join the coalition, including the right-wing Yamina, ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, and center-left Labor. While Netanyahu and Gantz are expected to overcome the impasse, the delay means that a new government is unlikely to be sworn in before next week.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.