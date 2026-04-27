Israeli Combat Veterans Find Space To Heal in the Montana Wilderness

Israeli reservist Elias Shimon returned from Gaza carrying memories that still steal his breath. In Maayan Hoffman’s report, his story becomes the doorway into Healing in Nature, an Israel-based nonprofit sending combat veterans to remote US wilderness retreats where silence, science, and community do what ordinary life rarely allows: give soldiers room to stop surviving and start processing.

Shimon, a 29-year-old Paratroopers Brigade reservist, fought in several rounds of combat against Hamas after October 7. He did not develop diagnosable post-traumatic stress disorder, but the war changed him. “We have been at war for almost three years,” he said. “People cannot even begin to understand what we went through and how much we need to stop and deal with ourselves before we go on.”

Healing in Nature, co-founded by Omri Barkin and Roei Friedberg, flies selected Israel Defense Forces veterans to quiet natural settings in the United States, including Montana. The 10-day retreats combine horseback riding, fishing, hiking, swimming, ice baths, breathing exercises, Tai Chi, journaling, and sessions with psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. There is also blessedly little cellphone reception—the rare modern medical intervention that begins by making the phone useless.

But this is not just campfire therapy. Participants go through a months-long screening process, evaluation sessions at Tel Aviv University, eye-tracking, biofeedback, repeated questionnaires, and several months of follow-up. HiN’s lead researcher, Nimrod Hertz, said the program is built around evidence and measurement, with data analyzed by researchers at Tel Aviv and Cambridge universities.

The need is obvious. More than 100 reservists have already participated, while the waiting list has climbed above 600. Barkin, inspired by his own post-service healing in Montana after Operation Protective Edge, said early support can help soldiers before symptoms deepen and spread into families, units, and communities.

For Shimon, the journey was not a cure-all, but it gave him a place to begin. He said the program helped him examine his service, speak openly, and “leave the pain behind.” Read Hoffman’s full report for the personal stories, scientific detail, and hard questions behind Israel’s search for new ways to treat wartime trauma.