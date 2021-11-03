Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Courts Freezes Auction of Tattoo Stamps Used by Nazis at Auschwitz
The tattoo on the arm of a Holocaust survivor attending a memorial ceremony at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in Stockholm on January 17, 2013, for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News

Israeli Courts Freezes Auction of Tattoo Stamps Used by Nazis at Auschwitz

Marcy Oster
11/03/2021

Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday froze the auction of tattoo stamps used by the Nazis to brand numbers on the arms of inmates at the Auschwitz extermination camp, most of them Jewish, in response to a lawsuit filed by a Holocaust survivor group. The eight original tattoo number stamps obtained from a private collector were set to be sold by the Jerusalem-based Tzolman’s Auctions.  The auction has been delayed following the court ruling; a hearing to determine whether the sale can go through is set for November 16. They have a projected sale value of $30,000 to $40,000. The auction house will receive a 25% commission. Auctioneer Meir Tzolman told Reuters that the owner of the stamps is determined to sell them. He also said that he has received calls from dozens of people who want to buy them and donate them to a Holocaust museum.  One million Jews died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, and tens of thousands of others, between 1940 and 1945.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.