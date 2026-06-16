Israeli Creator Uses Arabic To Challenge Fear Across a Digital Divide

Giorgia Valente’s profile of Herut Davidson begins with a small act that has become surprisingly loaded: an Israeli Jewish woman speaking Arabic directly to Arab audiences online. Some viewers curse her. Others, including people from countries where public contact with Israelis can be risky, tell her that her videos have changed how they see Israelis.

Davidson, an Israeli content creator with around 100,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms, posts in Arabic under the name Hurriya, the Arabic equivalent of her Hebrew name, Herut. Her mission is neither soft-focus coexistence nor grand diplomacy. It is more personal and more volatile: using language to challenge fear, suspicion, and one-sided narratives in a region where war has made even simple conversation feel like an act of defiance.

Her Arabic journey began before October 7. Raised in the Shomron area of the West Bank, Davidson later did national service in Jaffa, where she encountered Arab society in Israel at closer range. She went on to study Middle Eastern studies and Islam at Shalem College, learning both spoken and literary Arabic. The result, she says, changed her life in Israel. Arabic stopped being a sound that triggered fear on a bus or in a public place. It became a way to recognize people, ask questions, and lower the temperature.

Then came the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, and the Gaza war. Davidson felt compelled to use Arabic publicly, arguing that many Arab-speaking viewers were seeing Israel only through hostile or partial narratives. Her videos describe Israeli fear under rocket fire, the hostages taken to Gaza, the killings, and the sexual violence reported after the attack.

The backlash can be vicious: Holocaust abuse, accusations of theft, and messages justifying rape. But the responses that keep her going are different. One viewer told her, “Thanks to your content, I now know more about Judaism and about Israelis, and I don’t hate them anymore.”

Valente’s full article and interview show how one person’s language skills became a wartime bridge across a very angry digital border.