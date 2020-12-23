This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Delegation Travels to Morocco
Mideast Daily News
Morocco
Israel
Meir Ben-Shabbat
Jared Kushner

Israeli Delegation Travels to Morocco

Uri Cohen
12/23/2020

Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, accompanied by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, concluded their one-day visit to Morocco Tuesday evening, the first such diplomatic trip since Rabat announced its intention to strengthen its ties with the Jewish state. The delegation took the first-ever official direct flight from Tel Aviv to the Moroccan capital, where the envoys held trilateral meetings regarding future cooperation on trade and tourism. Last month, US President Donald Trump announced Morocco would join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in recognizing Israel and formalizing its relations with it. As part of the three-way deal, Washington approved Rabat’s annexation of the disputed Western Sahara region, while also signing a $1 billion arms deal with Morocco. Despite the warm welcome and cordiality, Moroccan officials have in recent days attempted to cool the excitement, insisting their move was not an official part of the Abraham Accords signed between Israel and other Arab states, that no official signing ceremony would take place, and that the deal was simply a restoration of mid-level ties that existed between the countries throughout the 1990s.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.