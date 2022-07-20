The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Desert Tech Breaks Annual Fundraising Record: Report
Mideast Daily News
desert technology
Israel
Investment

Israeli Desert Tech Breaks Annual Fundraising Record: Report

Steven Ganot
07/20/2022

Annual fundraising in Israeli startups involved in the development of desert technologies reached a record high in 2022, Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

One company alone, construction materials startup Gauzy, raised more investment funds by February 2022, when it completed a $60 million Series D financing round, than all companies in the desert tech sector raised in 2021.

In 2021, Israeli desert tech startups raised a total of $49 million in investment funds. The figure for 2020 was $42 million, and in 2019, only $8 million, according to a report by the Beersheba-based DeserTech community and the Israeli nonprofit organization Start-Up Nation Central.

From 2006 to March 2022, a total of $347 million has been raised by Israeli desert tech startups, which are working in areas such as smart irrigation; construction materials for thermal comfort, resilience and energy efficiency; and indoor climate control and energy optimization.

The DeserTech community is a joint venture between the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Israel Innovation Institute, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the Merage Foundation. It focuses on finding solutions to desert challenges such as extreme climate, remote and marginal living, water scarcity, and land degradation.

