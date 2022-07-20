Israeli Desert Tech Breaks Annual Fundraising Record: Report

Annual fundraising in Israeli startups involved in the development of desert technologies reached a record high in 2022, Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

One company alone, construction materials startup Gauzy, raised more investment funds by February 2022, when it completed a $60 million Series D financing round, than all companies in the desert tech sector raised in 2021.

In 2021, Israeli desert tech startups raised a total of $49 million in investment funds. The figure for 2020 was $42 million, and in 2019, only $8 million, according to a report by the Beersheba-based DeserTech community and the Israeli nonprofit organization Start-Up Nation Central.

From 2006 to March 2022, a total of $347 million has been raised by Israeli desert tech startups, which are working in areas such as smart irrigation; construction materials for thermal comfort, resilience and energy efficiency; and indoor climate control and energy optimization.

The DeserTech community is a joint venture between the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Israel Innovation Institute, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the Merage Foundation. It focuses on finding solutions to desert challenges such as extreme climate, remote and marginal living, water scarcity, and land degradation.