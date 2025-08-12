Israeli Discovery Could Rewrite the Story of a Painful Food Allergy Disease

For patients with eosinophilic esophagitis, every bite can be a gamble—milk, eggs, wheat, nuts, or fish might trigger a spiral of pain, difficulty swallowing, and, in children, stunted growth. Now, Israeli researchers think they’ve found the protein pulling the strings.

In a study released Monday in the journal Allergy, a Tel Aviv University team reports that TSLP, a protein produced in the esophagus, appears to be the master switch for this chronic, allergy-driven inflammation. EoE cases have surged worldwide over the past decade, often alongside asthma or eczema. Current treatments force patients into rigid elimination diets or, in severe cases, onto special amino acid formulas.

The scientists tested experimental models and found EoE patients’ epithelial cells churn out high levels of two proteins—IL-33 and TSLP. But when TSLP was removed or blocked with an antibody, symptoms eased sharply and, in some cases, never appeared. Knocking out IL-33 barely moved the needle.

“Therapies targeting this protein could significantly reduce symptoms or even prevent the onset of EoE,” Tel Aviv University said.

The timing is propitious: Pharmaceutical companies are already crafting antibodies aimed at neutralizing TSLP. If successful, such drugs could free patients from years of dietary exile and offer the first truly targeted therapy for the condition.

For now, the discovery is lab science—but for millions worldwide, it’s a glimmer of hope that eating dinner might someday be just dinner, not a medical risk.