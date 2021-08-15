Israeli Education Minister’s Adviser on Arab Society Shot Dead

Sahar Ismail, the advisor to Israeli Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on Arab society, was shot dead by unknown assailants in his car in the northern Israeli town of Rameh on Sunday morning. “The minister was dismayed to receive the news of the murder and is in constant contact with the family,” Shasha-Biton’s office said in a statement. “The Education Ministry shares the grief of the victim’s family.” Ismail, 50, was married and had a 4-year-old son. A member of the Druze community, he was a veteran Likud activist, close to New Hope party leader and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and No. 17 on the slate of candidates for the Knesset for Sa’ar’s party, New Hope. Sa’ar said Ismail was “a kind-hearted man who loved the country. A honest and courageous leader and a true friend. I am having a hard time coming to grips with never seeing the ever-smiling Sahar again. I am sure that the police will find the vile murderers and bring them to justice.”