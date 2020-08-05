Israeli Enters Dramatic Day at Knesset

Israelis are eyeing the Knesset TV channel with apprehension Wednesday, as two votes initiated by the opposition threaten to finally topple the already teetering Netanyahu-Gantz unity government and throw the country into a fourth election cycle in 18 months. The right-wing Yemina party will attempt to pass its “override clause” amendment, which will empower parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions with the minimum 61-vote majority. Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, formerly part of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, will follow with an explosive bill of its own, proposing to form an investigative committee that would look into Netanyahu’s alleged shady shipyard dealings. Both proposals have zero chance of passing and are instead aimed at embarrassing Netanyahu and Gantz, who previous to signing the coalition pact promised to advance the respective bills. If either one sides with his betrayed former partners’ bill, the other is expected to pounce on the opportunity and dissolve the government.