Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Knesset
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
override
Corruption
unity government

Israeli Enters Dramatic Day at Knesset

Uri Cohen
08/05/2020

Israelis are eyeing the Knesset TV channel with apprehension Wednesday, as two votes initiated by the opposition threaten to finally topple the already teetering Netanyahu-Gantz unity government and throw the country into a fourth election cycle in 18 months. The right-wing Yemina party will attempt to pass its “override clause” amendment, which will empower parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions with the minimum 61-vote majority. Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, formerly part of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, will follow with an explosive bill of its own, proposing to form an investigative committee that would look into Netanyahu’s alleged shady shipyard dealings. Both proposals have zero chance of passing and are instead aimed at embarrassing Netanyahu and Gantz, who previous to signing the coalition pact promised to advance the respective bills. If either one sides with his betrayed former partners’ bill, the other is expected to pounce on the opportunity and dissolve the government.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.