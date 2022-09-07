Israeli Envoy to Morocco Recalled Amid Sexual, Financial Misconduct Allegations

Israel on Tuesday recalled its top diplomat in Morocco over allegations of sexual harassment and financial irregularities, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. David Govrin, the chargé d’affaires at Israel’s liaison office in Rabat, was called back to Jerusalem after the ministry launched an investigation of the allegations a few weeks ago, the ministry said in a statement. Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported that the envoy was suspected of being involved in a sexual harassment scandal and of failing to disclose an expensive gift he received from Morocco’s royal family. The investigation was also looking into a dispute between Govrin and a security officer at Israel’s diplomatic mission in Rabat, the news report said. Govrin served as Israel’s ambassador to Egypt from 2016 to 2020. He was appointed head of the liaison office in Morocco in 2021 after the two countries normalized ties in the framework of the US-mediated Abraham Accords in December 2020.