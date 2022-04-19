Israeli Fighter Jets Attack Hamas Weapons Facility in Gaza After Rocket Attack on Israel

The Israeli Air Force fired on a Hamas weapons production facility in the southern Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday. The attack was in response to a rocket launched from Gaza toward southern Israel on Monday night. The rocket fired from Gaza was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. “Israel regards Hamas as responsible for all events in and from the Strip,” the IDF said in a statement. Hamas’ military arm, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, fired at the Israeli fighter jets with surface-to-air missiles. It was the first rocket attack from Gaza on Israel in four months. The attacks come as violence continues between rioting Palestinian worshippers and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. Palestinian terror groups in Gaza have threatened to step up their actions in response to the situation in Jerusalem.