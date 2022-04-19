The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Fighter Jets Attack Hamas Weapons Facility in Gaza After Rocket Attack on Israel
Smoke and flames rise after Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on a Hamas weapons production facility in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 19, 2022. No casualties or injuries have been reported. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
04/19/2022

The Israeli Air Force fired on a Hamas weapons production facility in the southern Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday. The attack was in response to a rocket launched from Gaza toward southern Israel on Monday night. The rocket fired from Gaza was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. “Israel regards Hamas as responsible for all events in and from the Strip,” the IDF said in a statement. Hamas’ military arm, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, fired at the Israeli fighter jets with surface-to-air missiles. It was the first rocket attack from Gaza on Israel in four months. The attacks come as violence continues between rioting Palestinian worshippers and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. Palestinian terror groups in Gaza have threatened to step up their actions in response to the situation in Jerusalem.

