Israeli Food Bank Sets the Standard

Anyone who has debated the arguable declining ability of Earth to feed its inhabitants knows at some point it will be suggested that overcoming waste and issues of distribution are key to solving the problem. Baby boomers will recall a time when activists undertook to salvage untold tons of leftovers from restaurants and catering halls to feed the needy rather than the garbage dump. One such visionary, Joseph Gitler, created a food bank in Israel called “Leket,” an organization that has grown into a stunning prototype that is admired and copied worldwide. On Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time | 5 pm Israel Daylight Time, Leket is offering a webinar that should not be missed. The Media Line’s Felice Friedson will be moderating conversations with Gitler and Paco Vélez, the head of Feeding South Florida, one of the industry’s more renowned operations. Feeding the world is everyone’s concern and the pandemic is just making it a bit more difficult.

