Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Government Reports 12-Month Budget Deficit of $6 Billion
Mideast Daily News
Israel
budget deficit
Finance Ministry
tax collection
government spending

Israeli Government Reports 12-Month Budget Deficit of $6 Billion

Steven Ganot
09/11/2023

New data released by Israel’s Finance Ministry on Sunday reveals a 12-month budget deficit of 23.1 billion shekels (around $6 billion). The deficit hike is primarily attributed to a 4.3% decline in tax collection in the first eight months of 2023, coupled with a 9.4% spike in government spending.

Gad Lior, a senior analyst for the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, said the downturn in the Israeli economy has led to a fall in value-added tax payments. Lior also noted a sharp drop in real estate transactions, which he linked to the high benchmark interest rate. Additionally, the depreciation of the shekel against the dollar has inflated the government’s costs, including rent payments for Israeli embassies.

In March the budget went from having a surplus to running a deficit, which has been steadily growing ever since.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.