Israeli Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks during a session of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on December 11, 2019. (Gali Tibbon/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Israeli Government Sworn-in, Ending a 13-Month Marathon

Michael Friedson
05/17/2020

A mere thirteen months after the first election in the marathon madness that ended on Sunday, Israel is has a new government: the fifth under Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Even though the cabinet is the most bloated in history with 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, there remained drama until the last minute to find ministerial portfolios for Netanyahu loyalists who were already angered by the distribution of the most important ministries to members of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White group which along the way split between those willing to serve under Netanyahu and those who were not. There is no shortage of pundits predicting a short life-span for the new coalition while speculating upon scenarios under which the incumbent finds some way of guaranteeing immunity for the three corruption cases set for trial in coming months. The new government is kicking-off to a heated reaction to 52 seats when unemployment is the highest point ever. Netanyahu will remain prime minister for 18-months and then hand the reins of government over to Gantz. Some doubt that will actually happen. The line-up features two retired army chiefs-of-staff: Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

 

