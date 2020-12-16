This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Gov’t Names Next Police Chief, Top Spy
Mideast Daily News
Israel Police
Mossad
Yossi Cohen
Amir Ohana
Yaakov Shabtai

Israeli Gov’t Names Next Police Chief, Top Spy

Uri Cohen
12/16/2020

Israel’s government on Tuesday announced the scheduled filling of two major security positions – police commissioner and head of the nation’s intelligence agency known as the Mossad. Thanks to endless rounds of elections and political jousting, the job of Israel’s police chief has remained vacant for over two years and the appointment of Border Police Commander Maj. Gen. Yaakov Shabtai, a lesser-known candidate from the second tier of the organization’s command, raised many an eyebrow. The outgoing acting commissioner, apparently miffed at not being permanently appointed himself, lashed out at Public Security Minister Amir Ohana after Tuesday’s announcement, claiming the minister had in recent months exerted pressure on the police’s brass for political reasons and was looking to appoint a loyalist. The tabbing of the still anonymous Mossad deputy chief to be the organization’s head came as an even bigger surprise, due to the fact it comes more than six months before current chief Yossi Cohen’s scheduled departure. The early announcement sparked speculation that Cohen, known to be a close ally of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, may be plotting an early entry into the political system. Netanyahu has in the past said he saw Cohen as his natural successor in the premiership.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.