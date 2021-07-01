Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Gov’t Signs Deal With Settlers to Review Illegal Outpost’s Status
The Evyatar outpost, in the West Bank, June 8, 2021. (Yair Dov/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Evyatar
West Bank
outposts
Israeli settlements

Israeli Gov’t Signs Deal With Settlers to Review Illegal Outpost’s Status

Uri Cohen
07/01/2021

Israel’s government on Thursday signed an agreement with the handful of residents of Evyatar, an illegal Jewish settlement erected last month on the outskirts of the Palestinian village Beita in the West Bank. According to the finalized arrangement, the outpost will be voluntarily and fully evacuated by Friday afternoon and will remain empty while further examination of the land’s legal status is carried out by the Israeli authorities. The government and the Israeli military have already decreed in recent weeks that the territory is out of bounds for settlement, and issued a warrant for Evyatar’s eviction and removal. In the meantime, the settlers’ houses will remain intact, while an army company is stationed on the hill to keep watch as the legal process runs its course. The handful of houses, paved roads and electric lines were quickly built in May between several Palestinian villages, and have since drawn violent weekly demonstrations, in which four Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli fire.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.