Israeli Great-Grandmother of 21 Crowned Miss Holocaust Survivor 2021

Israel’s annual Miss Holocaust Survivor beauty pageant returned after a hiatus due to the coronavirus. This year, an 86-year-old great-grandmother who was born in Romania and came to Israel in 1948 won the crown, competing against nine other women in their 80s and 90s. They women had their hair styled and makeup applied by professionals and were dressed by stylists for Tuesday night’s competition. Winner Salina Steinfeld, the mother of three, has seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. The pageant is sponsored by the Yad Ezer L’Haver foundation, or Helping Hand, that provides services to Holocaust survivors. About 175,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel.