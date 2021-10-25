Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Hospital ‘Shocked’ by Murder Accusation on Corona Patient’s Gravestone
(Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Rabin Medical Center
coronavirus
COVID-19
Israel
Nachman Ash

Israeli Hospital ‘Shocked’ by Murder Accusation on Corona Patient’s Gravestone

Steven Ganot
10/25/2021

A spokesperson for Rabin Medical Center in Israel expressed shock after it was discovered that an inscription on the gravestone of a patient who died of COVID-19 accused the corona ward at the center’s Beilinson Hospital of murder. The inscription, which appears in a photo of the gravestone widely circulated on social media, says the patient was “murdered by Beilinson Hospital’s corona ward” and requests divine vengeance for her blood, using a formula commonly invoked in Jewish tradition when a person has been murdered. “The hospital is shocked by the inscription on the gravestone and is disgusted by the severe and inciting words, which have no factual basis,” a spokesperson for the medical center said in a statement. The hospital said the patient, who was in her 70s, was unvaccinated and “was admitted with a heart attack and a pulmonary embolism and died of a serious case of COVID.” While hospitalized, she was treated “with endless devotion, with constant presence and dialogue with her family,” the hospital added. Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash also called the inscription “shocking” and that the public must not “defame medical workers.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.