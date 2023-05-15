Israeli Local Authorities Strike Over Controversial Property Tax Law

The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, representing all municipalities and local councils, went on a general strike on Monday in protest of a new property tax law proposed by the government. This legislation requires affluent local authorities to redistribute up to 28% of their annual property tax revenues to financially weaker cities to stimulate housing construction. The federation argues that this law will detrimentally impact residents and various sectors, including education, welfare, and culture. “It is not our duty to take care of budgetary sources for solving national crises,” the federation stated. Despite the strike, which includes closing schools, kindergartens, and all municipal services, some municipalities, including Jerusalem, have decided not to participate. Some services, such as special education, will continue as normal. And some municipalities such as Rahat and Petach Tikva, have only shut down some services, while continuing to offer others. In response, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich defended the proposed law, stating it aims to address the national housing crisis.