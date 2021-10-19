Israeli Man Dies in Fall From Hot Air Balloon

A man died Tuesday morning when he fell from a hot air balloon in northern Israel. Yogev Cohen, 28, from Kibbutz Yizre’el, was, for unknown reasons, hanging from a cable tied to the outside of the balloon when it took off, near the city of Afula. When his fellow crew members realized what was happening, they attempted to land the aircraft while trying to rescue Cohen, but he slipped and fell onto a moving vehicle on a highway below the balloon. There were no other injuries in the incident, which is being investigated by the Israel Police and Civil Aviation Authority.