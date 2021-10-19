Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israeli Man Dies in Fall From Hot Air Balloon
The site of the balloon accident, Oct. 19, 2021 near Afula, Israel. (Magen David Adom via Twitter)
Israeli Man Dies in Fall From Hot Air Balloon

Steven Ganot
10/19/2021

A man died Tuesday morning when he fell from a hot air balloon in northern Israel. Yogev Cohen, 28, from Kibbutz Yizre’el, was, for unknown reasons, hanging from a cable tied to the outside of the balloon when it took off, near the city of Afula. When his fellow crew members realized what was happening, they attempted to land the aircraft while trying to rescue Cohen, but he slipped and fell onto a moving vehicle on a highway below the balloon. There were no other injuries in the incident, which is being investigated by the Israel Police and Civil Aviation Authority.

