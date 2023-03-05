Israeli Military Reservists, Including Pilots, Say Judicial Overhaul Could Expose Them to ICC Prosecution

Dozens of senior pilots in the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have met with IAF chief Tomer Bar to express concerns over their continued service in the reserves. The pilots fear that the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul could so damage the reputation of Israeli courts for enforcing international norms and delivering legal verdicts independent from political intervention that it would expose them to prosecution by international bodies, such as the International Criminal Court.

The meeting followed warnings from military reservists who say they will refuse to show up for duty if the proposed reforms go through. Around 50 pilots participated in the meeting, which reportedly became intense, as they spoke passionately about what they felt were important values being trampled by the government.

The pilots highlighted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call earlier this week to “wipe out” the Palestinian town of Huwara after two Israeli brothers were killed in a terrorist attack there on Sunday. The pilots told Bar that they would not carry out illegal missions and feared that they could be called upon to carry out such an operation.

Bar assured the pilots that he would pass along their concerns to the Israeli military’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Halevi directed members of the General Staff Forum to hold a command dialogue with each commander and their unit, emphasizing that he was aware of the public discourse and controversy but would not allow harm to the IDF’s ability to carry out operations and maintain the security of the state.

Later, Bar penned a letter to all IAF reserve members, clarifying that he expects them to continue to report for duty and assuring them that the IDF and the IAF would operate according to moral standards and values.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid voiced his objection to military reservists’ threats of refusing to serve if the government’s judicial overhaul is passed. Lapid believes that while the veterans’ concerns are justified, the nation needs to protect itself against enemies, and that calls to refuse reserve duty could harm Israel’s security.

Various Israeli soldiers, including pilots, tank crew members, submariners, sailors, soldiers in cyberwarfare units, and special forces, have penned similar letters opposing the proposed reforms, citing concerns that they will impact Israel’s democratic character by leaving individual rights unprotected and minorities undefended.

On Saturday night, approximately 160,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv and tens of thousands rallied in more than 90 other localities, to protest the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhaul.