Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Military Reservists, Including Pilots, Say Judicial Overhaul Could Expose Them to ICC Prosecution
Israeli Air Force cadet pilots throw their hats in the air as they celebrate their graduation from flight school at Hatzerim Air Force Base, near Beersheba, Dec. 22, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
judicial reforms
International Criminal Court
reservist
Israeli military
Yair Lapid
Israeli Air Force

Israeli Military Reservists, Including Pilots, Say Judicial Overhaul Could Expose Them to ICC Prosecution

Steven Ganot
03/05/2023

Dozens of senior pilots in the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have met with IAF chief Tomer Bar to express concerns over their continued service in the reserves. The pilots fear that the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul could so damage the reputation of Israeli courts for enforcing international norms and delivering legal verdicts independent from political intervention that it would expose them to prosecution by international bodies, such as the International Criminal Court.

The meeting followed warnings from military reservists who say they will refuse to show up for duty if the proposed reforms go through. Around 50 pilots participated in the meeting, which reportedly became intense, as they spoke passionately about what they felt were important values being trampled by the government.

The pilots highlighted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call earlier this week to “wipe out” the Palestinian town of Huwara after two Israeli brothers were killed in a terrorist attack there on Sunday. The pilots told Bar that they would not carry out illegal missions and feared that they could be called upon to carry out such an operation.

Bar assured the pilots that he would pass along their concerns to the Israeli military’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Halevi directed members of the General Staff Forum to hold a command dialogue with each commander and their unit, emphasizing that he was aware of the public discourse and controversy but would not allow harm to the IDF’s ability to carry out operations and maintain the security of the state.

Later, Bar penned a letter to all IAF reserve members, clarifying that he expects them to continue to report for duty and assuring them that the IDF and the IAF would operate according to moral standards and values.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid voiced his objection to military reservists’ threats of refusing to serve if the government’s judicial overhaul is passed. Lapid believes that while the veterans’ concerns are justified, the nation needs to protect itself against enemies, and that calls to refuse reserve duty could harm Israel’s security.

Various Israeli soldiers, including pilots, tank crew members, submariners, sailors, soldiers in cyberwarfare units, and special forces, have penned similar letters opposing the proposed reforms, citing concerns that they will impact Israel’s democratic character by leaving individual rights unprotected and minorities undefended.

On Saturday night, approximately 160,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv and tens of thousands rallied in more than 90 other localities, to protest the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhaul.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.