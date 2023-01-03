Israeli Ministry on World Jewry Changes Name to Diaspora Affairs and Struggle Against Antisemitism Ministry

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry will now be the central address for dealing with antisemitism and fighting against the delegitimization of Israel, its new minister, Amichai Chikli, announced during the handover ceremony. Therefore, the ministry will change its name to the Diaspora Affairs and Struggle Against Antisemitism Ministry, Chikli said. “We managed to unite various departments dealing with antisemitism and the fight against the delegitimization of Israel under one roof,” he said in announcing the change. Meanwhile, the heads of seven major American Jewish and Zionist organizations called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that changes to status quo issues such as the Law of Return or conversion could “unravel the ties between us and keep us away from each other,” The precedent-setting letter sent to Netanyahu was signed by Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors; Doron Almog, chairman of The Jewish Agency; Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization; Steven Lowy, chairman of the World Board of Trustees at Keren Hayesod; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA); and Julie Platt, chairwoman of JFNA.