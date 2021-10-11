Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israeli National Arrested for Drug Smuggling in Dubai

Michael Friedson
10/11/2021

As preparations were underway in Jerusalem for a gala affair celebrating the Abraham Accords, the détente between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and other Arab nations, an Israeli national was being arrested in Dubai for smuggling drugs with a street value in excess of $135 million. The zero-tolerance policy in the Gulf could result in a death sentence for Khalil Dasuki, a resident of the central Israeli city of Lod. The drug shipment, said to be 500 kilograms of pure cocaine, was allegedly secreted inside a shipping container. Police reportedly acted on a tip. Meanwhile, Israel was the destination for the team responsible for the Abraham Accords including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House adviser Jared Kushner, who are attending the gala launch of the Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength, a project of former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

