Israeli Officials Take Off for First Trip to UAE

The joint American-Israeli delegation embarked on its historic visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday as top White House adviser Jared Kushner led a team of Israeli government officials and US diplomats on the first-ever official flight between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates. The trip, authorized to fly over Saudi Arabia in another first, is intended to help cement the normalization agreement signed by the two countries two weeks ago. The delegation, consisting of economy, energy, health and communication officials and experts, will hold meetings with its Emirati counterparts and return Tuesday. “I prayed yesterday at the [Western] Wall that Muslims and Arabs from throughout the world will be watching this flight, recognizing that we are all children of God,” Kushner said before climbing the plane ramp. “This is a very hopeful time. … I believe that so much peace and prosperity is possible in this region and throughout the world.”