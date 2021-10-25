Israeli Officials To Travel to US With Proof of Palestinian NGOs’ Terror Ties

Representatives of Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Shin Bet security agency are set to travel to the United States to provide, in person, additional intelligence on why six Palestinian humanitarian organizations were designated by Israel as terrorist organizations for allegedly providing donor money to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), a terrorist organization that has sponsored attacks that killed Israelis. The designation was announced on Friday by Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz. The designated organizations are Addameer, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. The PFLP is outlawed in Israel, the US, the EU, Canada, Australia and Japan. A senior Israel Defense Ministry official told Israeli reporters that the evidence against the groups was “ironclad” and that there was “unequivocal evidence that includes video footage, photos, payment receipts that tie the said groups to the backing of terror activity.” It is not clear whether Gantz informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of his intention to announce the designation. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a news briefing with reporters on Friday that the US was not given any warning about the announcement of the designations, nor was it provided with any information with proof of the accusations. A senior Israeli Defense Ministry official pushed back in interviews with Israeli reporters, saying that US officials were given prior warning of the announcement and that Israel had provided Washington with intelligence to support the decision.