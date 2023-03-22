Israeli, Palestinian Presidents Speak of Peace in Pre-Ramadan Phone Call

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke on the phone on Tuesday to express their hopes for peace and stability in the Palestinian territories and the wider Middle East, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Herzog initiated the phone call to congratulate Abbas on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 23 this year. It comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that have persisted since the beginning of the year, with official figures showing that at least 89 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers since January. In the same period, 15 Israelis were killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians.

The phone call followed a five-party meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that included representatives from Egypt, Jordan, the United States, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority. The parties issued a communique after the meeting stating their recognition of the need to prevent further violence, de-escalate tensions, and address outstanding issues through direct dialogue. This was the second such meeting after the first one held on February 26 in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.