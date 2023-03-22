Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli, Palestinian Presidents Speak of Peace in Pre-Ramadan Phone Call
(L-R) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, at meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Nov. 2, 2021. (Presidency of the Italian Republic); Israeli President Isaac Herzog recreates the famous photograph of Theodor Herzl on the balcony of Hotel Trois Rois, Basel, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Ramadan
Israeli-Palestinian relations
Mahmoud Abbas
Isaac Herzog

Israeli, Palestinian Presidents Speak of Peace in Pre-Ramadan Phone Call

Steven Ganot
03/22/2023

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke on the phone on Tuesday to express their hopes for peace and stability in the Palestinian territories and the wider Middle East, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Herzog initiated the phone call to congratulate Abbas on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 23 this year. It comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that have persisted since the beginning of the year, with official figures showing that at least 89 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers since January. In the same period, 15 Israelis were killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians.

The phone call followed a five-party meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that included representatives from Egypt, Jordan, the United States, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority. The parties issued a communique after the meeting stating their recognition of the need to prevent further violence, de-escalate tensions, and address outstanding issues through direct dialogue. This was the second such meeting after the first one held on February 26 in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.