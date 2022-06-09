The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Makes Unannounced Visit to UAE
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is greeted at the airport in Abu Dhabi by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on June 9, 2022. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
United Arab Emirates
IAEA
Iran

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Makes Unannounced Visit to UAE

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2022

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The meeting comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors voted to censure Iran for nuclear violations. Bennett referenced the vote as he boarded a plane Thursday morning, saying “I commend the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors for its decision yesterday, a decision which clearly states that Iran is continuing to play games and is continuing to conceal and hide. On the one hand, we see in this decision the lies and the hypocrisy of Iran on the nuclear issue and in general. On the other hand, we see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue.” Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed were scheduled to discuss “various regional issues,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, which could include the threat from Iran. Bennett called the UAE president “a man of vision and a brave leader.” He added that: “Today, together, we will take to the special bond that has been woven between our countries to the next level — for the growth and security of both our peoples.” Bennett was welcomed by an honor guard upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. It is the third meeting between the two leaders in recent months.

