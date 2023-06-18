Donate
Israeli PM Pushes Ahead With Judicial Overhaul Amid National Protests
(R-L) Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transport Minister Miri Regev, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attend a weekly cabinet meeting in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on June 18, 2023. (Ohad Zwigenberg/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
06/18/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that his government would move forward with the controversial plan to revamp the judiciary system. This announcement comes after failed negotiations with opposition parties last Thursday.

In his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu assured the government would take “practical steps” toward reforming the justice system responsibly. He pointed fingers at Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, the National Unity party leader, saying they were responsible for the breakdown of talks intended to seek consensus on the contentious plan.

Negotiations were suspended by Lapid and Gantz when Netanyahu’s far-right coalition failed to elect a legislator to an influential committee responsible for the appointment of judges. With a member short, the committee is unable to convene. Lapid asserted: “No committee, no talks.”

Netanyahu’s determination to proceed with the overhaul incites nationwide protests. The 24th week of anti-overhaul demonstrations saw hundreds of thousands of Israelis participating across the country.

Netanyahu’s coalition, regarded as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, maintains that the overhaul is necessary to balance what critics consider to be an overly active Supreme Court. However, opponents argue that the proposed changes would destroy Israel’s independent judiciary and undermine the rule of law.

Israelis protest against the Netanyahu government’s planned judicial reform in Beit Shemesh, Israel, June 17, 2023. (Steven Ganot/The Media Line)

