Israeli Police Make Arrests in Umm al-Fahm After ISIS-affiliated Gunmen Kill 2 in Hadera

Israeli police arrested five people overnight in the Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, some 60 kilometers northeast of Tel Aviv, after two gunmen from Umm al-Fahm went on a shooting spree in the Israeli city of Hadera Sunday night, killing two people and wounding 12 others. Police opened fire on the assailants, killing them. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account. Three of the arrestees are suspected of being affiliated with Islamic State, and the other two are suspected of being connected to the attack. The victims were a man and woman, Yazan Fallah from the Druze Israeli town of Kisra-Sumei and Shirel Aboukaret from the Israeli coastal city of Netanya. Both were 19-year-old border police officers. The attack came as foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and Israel were gathering in Sde Boker, in southern Israel, for a summit meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that all the visiting ministers condemned the attack and offered their condolences to the victims’ families.