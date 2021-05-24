Israeli Politics Enter New Stage With Possible Fifth Elections Approaching  

Yesh Atid party Chairman Yair Lapid, tasked earlier this month by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin with forming a government following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s failure to do so after the March 23 elections, seemed on Monday to chart an alternative course, turning to parliament to pass a string of highly explosive bills. Lapid has just over one week left to present his government and, after nearly two weeks of military operations in Gaza which forced a break in political negotiations, seems highly unlikely to succeed. The proposals introduced on Monday by the former opposition leader’s party, which for the time being controls the legislature, include a two-term limit for future prime ministers and bar indicted individuals from running for the premier’s office. Both bills are seen as tailored specifically to push out Netanyahu, who is standing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust and who has served as prime minister for over 15 years. Lapid insists the measures will not be enforced retroactively and are essential to ensure Israel avoids future constitutional crises like the one it is currently experiencing. Another resolution opposed by Netanyahu’s Likud party is the formation of a national inquiry panel meant to investigate the Mt. Meron disaster in which 45 people were crushed to death.