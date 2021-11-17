Israeli Premier: We’re Not Tied to Powers’ Iran Policy

As the world powers led by the United States prepare to go another round with Iran at the negotiating table, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reiterated his country’s prerogative to go it alone if necessary, even as the Vienna-based talks proceed. To illustrate the point, Bennett chose as his backdrop a major military drill being held in northern Israel in the shadow of thousands of missiles under the control of Tehran proxy Hizbullah in southern Lebanon. Accusing the international community of “lacking firmness” in its dealings with Iran, the Israeli prime minister vowed that “Israel will defend itself, by itself.” Its leaders fear the Iranians are using the long hiatus in talks since prior to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president and whatever time frame emerges from now through the next round of talks to continue its uranium enrichment, perfect its delivery systems and perhaps have Hizbullah heat up the situation along the border. Bennett had a message for the Biden administration as well as many saw his decision to be the senior official who chose not to meet with visiting U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.