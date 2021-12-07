Israeli President Isaac Herzog With Meta Launches ‘Think Good’ Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in collaboration with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a campaign against cyberbullying called “Think Good,” that aims “to change online discourse.” Dozens of public figures in Israel, ranging from politicians to journalists, and from entertainers to sports figures, have joined the campaign and will share video clips of themselves reading the most hurtful responses that they have received online. Many of these public figures have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. The purpose of the initiative, according to a statement from the president’s office is “to expose to millions of followers the difficulty of reading nasty replies, to encourage people to think twice before using hurtful language, and to think positive thoughts before hitting ‘reply.’” Herzog said in the statement: “I am disturbed by discourse on social media. People have become too ‘keyboard-happy,’ and red lines are constantly being crossed on social networks. I have set myself the central mission of moderating the hurtful discourse and bullying online, which harm us as individuals and as a society on a daily basis.”