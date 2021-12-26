Israeli Prime Minister Goes Into Isolation After Daughter Is Diagnosed With COVID-19

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister, went into home quarantine Sunday after his daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. Bennett left a cabinet meeting being held in the Golan Heights, where the government approved a $317 million plan to double the population, after he heard that his daughter, Michal, 14, had tested positive. She was vaccinated on June 29. Bennett, who tested negative on a rapid antigen test administered Sunday morning before the cabinet meeting, will remain at home, separate from his daughter, until he has a PCR test with a negative result. Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton is also in quarantine after her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, Israel recorded 1,455 new confirmed cases. The number of confirmed cases last week shot up by 82% compared to the previous week.