Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Dedi Hayun - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Netanyahu
corruption trial
Gantz
power share
three-judge panel

Israeli Prime Minister’s Corruption Trial Begins

Michael Friedson
05/24/2020

In July, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu became the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history exceeding the longevity of legendary founding prime minister David Ben Gurion. On Sunday, Netanyahu becomes the first sitting prime minister to stand trial on charges of corruption. At 2 pm local time, a Jerusalem courtroom will be called to order and the prime minister will begin the most intense personal battle of his career – convincing three judges of his innocence. Outside the courtroom, throngs of supporters are expected to gather despite social distance requirements. Charges against the prime minister stem from allegations that he cut deals with media moguls, offering favors made possible by his position in return for receiving favorable media coverage. In one case, the proposed deal could have saved a leading telecommunications company millions of dollars through regulatory tweaks. Only last week, Netanyahu was sworn in to a fifth term in office, albeit a truncated term due to a power-sharing agreement cut with his political opponent, Benny Gantz.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.