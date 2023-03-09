Israeli Protesters Intensify Opposition to Government Overhaul of Judiciary

Protests against a controversial proposal to overhaul the judiciary in Israel have intensified, with demonstrators launching a “day of resistance to dictatorship.” Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to oppose the government’s plans, which opponents argue would have ruinous effects and could lead Israel toward authoritarianism.

The proposed overhaul aims to strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments. Critics have claimed that the measures are necessary to rein in a court that has overstepped its authority, but opponents argue that the changes will upset the delicate system of checks and balances in the country.

Business leaders, legal officials, and some military personnel have also voiced their opposition to the proposal. Critics claim that the changes are an attempt by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to escape the charges of corruption he faces, but he denies any wrongdoing and claims that the legal changes have nothing to do with his trial.

Demonstrators have barricaded the offices of a conservative think tank that is helping to spearhead the judicial changes, while others have blocked main intersections and a shipping lane in Haifa. Some protesters attempted to block Netanyahu’s route to the airport ahead of an official trip overseas and during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit.

The police, overseen by ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have pledged to prevent disturbances and have already made arrests as protests were underway. Ben-Gvir has dubbed the protesters “anarchists” and is accused of trying to politicize the police.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but last week saw the police crack down, lobbing stun grenades and scuffling with demonstrators.