Israeli Reservists Refuse Volunteer Service in Protest Against Judicial Overhaul

Elite reservists in the Israel Defense Forces ceased volunteer service Sunday, following through on a warning issued weeks ago in response to the government’s plans to change the judicial system. The group, made up of 450 officers and soldiers in the Military Intelligence’s Special Operations Division and 200 in cyberwarfare units, announced on Thursday that they would stop showing up for duty, citing the government’s plans to hold final votes on legislation that would restrict the ability of courts or lawmakers to remove an unfit prime minister from office.

While most reservists are called up by formal order from the IDF, soldiers in the Special Operations Division and cyberwarfare units appear more frequently and in a voluntary manner because of their positions. Calls for IDF reservists to refuse to serve due to the government’s legislative efforts have troubled the military in recent weeks, with growing numbers of reservists from various branches of the military issuing letters and warnings.

Senior politicians in both the opposition and coalition have condemned the moves, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warning that the reservists’ refusal could harm national security. Military chief Herzi Halevi emphasized that the IDF’s ability to operate depends on the spirit of volunteerism from reservists.