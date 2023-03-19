Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Reservists Refuse Volunteer Service in Protest Against Judicial Overhaul
Mideast Daily News
Israel Defense Forces
cyberwarfare
Military Intelligence

Israeli Reservists Refuse Volunteer Service in Protest Against Judicial Overhaul

Steven Ganot
03/19/2023

Elite reservists in the Israel Defense Forces ceased volunteer service Sunday, following through on a warning issued weeks ago in response to the government’s plans to change the judicial system. The group, made up of 450 officers and soldiers in the Military Intelligence’s Special Operations Division and 200 in cyberwarfare units, announced on Thursday that they would stop showing up for duty, citing the government’s plans to hold final votes on legislation that would restrict the ability of courts or lawmakers to remove an unfit prime minister from office.

While most reservists are called up by formal order from the IDF, soldiers in the Special Operations Division and cyberwarfare units appear more frequently and in a voluntary manner because of their positions. Calls for IDF reservists to refuse to serve due to the government’s legislative efforts have troubled the military in recent weeks, with growing numbers of reservists from various branches of the military issuing letters and warnings.

Senior politicians in both the opposition and coalition have condemned the moves, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warning that the reservists’ refusal could harm national security. Military chief Herzi Halevi emphasized that the IDF’s ability to operate depends on the spirit of volunteerism from reservists.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.