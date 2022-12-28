It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Rights Group Demands Criminal Probe of Anti-LGBT Party Over ‘Blacklist’ of Gay Journalists
Mideast Daily News
Noam
Aguda – Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel
LGBTQ+
Gay rights
coalition negotiations
Attorney General
Israel
Amir Ohana
Journalists

Israeli Rights Group Demands Criminal Probe of Anti-LGBT Party Over ‘Blacklist’ of Gay Journalists

Steven Ganot
12/28/2022

A leading LGBTQ rights organization in Israel has asked the attorney general to probe reports that the far-right Noam party prepared lists of gay and left-wing journalists, entertainers, and media personalities. The Aguda – Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, a nonprofit organization that works to protect and advance LGBTQ rights in Israeli society, requested that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara open a criminal investigation against the Noam party, asserting that its alleged preparation of “blacklists” constitute illegal harassment and incitement.

The lists “show that the party conducted surveillance and marked civilians based on their sexual identity or their political positions,” Aguda said in a statement. “We stand by the men and women of the media who saw themselves marked as targets for harm just because of their identity. … We will not be silent and will do everything for justice against those who incite against us,” Aguda said.

The lists of dozens of gay reporters, anchors, hosts and other media and entertainment professionals were part of an internal Noam party document from 2019, according to Ynet, the news website operated by Israel’s Yedioth Media Group, whose columnist Nadav Eyal first reported the story on Thursday. The same internal document also reportedly identified “extreme left-wing women” in a number of nongovernmental organizations that, the party said, participated in research led by the Israeli military unit in charge of gender affairs, and claimed that this unit, as well as the Education and Justice ministries, had been taken over by “radical feminists” and “leftists.”

The explicitly homophobic, anti-pluralist Noam party ran as part of the Religious Zionism list in the November 1 legislative elections, electing a single candidate, Avi Maoz. He is expected to serve as a deputy minister in charge of a new “Jewish identity” portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Office in the incoming government led by Binyamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, as Netanyahu finalizes his government ahead of its expected swearing-in on Thursday, his Likud party has announced that it is unanimously backing MK Amir Ohana for the position of Knesset speaker. Ohana was the first openly gay person to hold the position of minister in an Israeli government, having been appointed as public security minister in 2019. He was recently touted as a candidate for foreign minister, but that position is now expected to return to Likud MK Israel Katz, who held the foreign affairs portfolio in 2019-2020.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.